The Weather Channel Buys ‘The World’s Deadliest Weather’ S4

Drive and back2back Productions announced a pre-sale partnership with The Weather Channel for the fourth season of The World’s Deadliest Weather.

Produced by back2back Productions for BBC Earth, the fourth series of The World’s Deadliest Weather features archival and user-generated footage of extreme weather phenomena from around the world, showing viewers the devastating bush fires in Australia and the monsoon flooding in India. The Weather Channel previously acquired the third season of the series. In addition to airing on the U.S. pay-TV channel, the new season will air on the BBC’s factual subscription channel across Africa, Asia, and Nordic territories.

David Notman-Watt, founder and managing director of back2back, said, “It’s a real boost to be able to announce a commission at this uncertain time – particularly one that comes with a new partner and a U.S. outlet.”