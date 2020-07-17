HGTV Begins Production On ‘Christina on the Coast’ S3 In August

HGTV confirmed that the third season of Christina on the Coast will begin production in late August.

Starring real estate and design expert Christina Anstead, the design docu-series follows Anstead as she continues to balance a busy family life with a demanding design business. Christina on the Coast has garnered over 10 million total viewers this year. Season three of the series is scheduled to premiere in spring 2021.

Anstead commented, “I’m so beyond excited to begin production on season three and grateful for the opportunity. I already have some awesome clients on the lineup and we can’t wait to get designing!”