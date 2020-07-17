Bomanbridge Media Delivers ‘Gamerz’ To Thailand

Bomanbridge Media announced that GMM Grammy has produced a localized version of Gamerz in Thailand.

The Thai adaptation features a mix of 10 celebrities and gamers who move into the Gamerz House, where the contestants will be tested on their talents through physical and gaming challenges. The season began airing on June 4, 2020, with new episodes shown weekly. The original series of Gamerz was produced by Gamingzone Entertainment.

Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media, commented, “Esports, from Live events to Reality and Observational series, are exponentially growing year on year. We are really pleased to launch the SE Asian version in Thailand first, a truly creative and active production landscape. GMM has been incredibly professional to work with and we look forward to the audience and gaming community’s response to this dynamic reality competition series.”

Phawit Chitrakorn, chief executive officer of GMM Music at GMM Grammy, added, “GMM is very happy that it will launch Gamerz Thailand from Bomanbridge Media’s programming slate, and we are proud to have the first live Esports reality series locally produced in Thailand.”