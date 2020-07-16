Up The Ladder: Banijay

Banijay announced that Francois de Brugada (pictured) will continue to serve as chief executive officer for Banijay France.

Brugada began serving as CEO for Banijay France in 2015. He will proceed to oversee the company’s combined unscripted and scripted footprint. He has played a pivotal role in the company’s international expansion since its inception in 2008, when he started as EVP for Content and later transitioned to COO. Banijay France will encompass 10 entities, including Banijay Studios France, H20 Productions, and KM Productions, among others.

Marco Bassetti, CEO of Banijay Group, stated, “Francois has been with Banijay since the start. Playing a significant role in the globalization of the business from the word go, he has gone on to build an incredibly strong footprint for us in France. A first-class strategic and commercially-minded player, he is well-placed to lead the local group through this exciting phase of change and growth.”