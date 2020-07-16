Univision To Premiere ‘Vencer el Miedo’ On July 20

Univision will premiere Vencer el Miedo (Overcome the Fear) on July 20, 2020.

Co-produced between Televisa and the non-profit organization Population Media Center (PMC), the series tells the interwoven story about four multigenerational women who strive to overcome fear and stereotypes. Danilo Carrera and Paulina Goto star. The series includes storylines that the center on contemporary issues such as teen pregnancy, access to education, reproductive healthcare, and gender-based violence.

Collaborating with The National Domestic Violence Hotline and National Alliance for Hispanic Health, Univision will also highlight a call to action in each episode as well as through the series’ digital and social content strategy to empower U.S. Hispanic families.