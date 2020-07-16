AMC Studios And Movistar+ Partner On Series From Alejandro Amenábar

AMC Studios and Movistar+, the pay-TV unit of Telefonica, entered a partnership to develop an original series from Alejandro Amenábar (pictured), the writer and director known for his work on The Others and The Sea Inside.

Produced by AMC Studios and Movistar+ in collaboration with MOD Pictures, the six-part adventure series is inspired by the Spanish graphic novel El Tesoro del Cisne Negro (The Treasure of the Black Swan) by Paco Roca and Guillermo Corral. The series follows Alex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, who sets out on an adventure of a lifetime that will test all of his convictions. Amenábar will make his directorial debut for television with the series. AMC will premiere the series in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, Latin America, and the Caribbean in 2021, while Movistar+ will release the series in Spain.

Ed Carroll, chief operating officer at AMC Networks, said, “This project is uniquely a Spanish/American story inspired by real life events that at times seem more unbelievable than fiction – replete with courtroom drama, international intrigue, and even the largest recovered sunken treasure in history. We are pleased to be partnering with Movistar+ on this dramatization, and to be working with the incredible talent attached, especially Alejandro Amenábar, on this global, high-stakes adventure.”