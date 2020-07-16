All3media International Secures Deals For ‘Des’

All3media International scored early deals for the true-crime drama Des.

Produced by All3media Group’s New Pictures in association with All3media International, the series is based on the real-life story of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who is played by David Tennant. Des will premiere on ITV in the U.K. and it has also been picked up by AMC Network’s streaming service Sundance Now for the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. DIRECTV acquired the rights for Latin America, and STAN secured a premiere window in Australia.

Deals with European broadcasters include C More Entertainment covering Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden; VRT for Flemish Belgium; Siminn hf for Iceland; TV2 for Norway; Virgin Media Television for Eire; and BritBox for the U.K.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP Americas at All3media International, remarked, “This premium primetime mini-series is set to be one of this year’s most gripping true crime dramas, and these first deals are just the start of its international journey.”