ViacomCBS Networks Americas And FILA Reveal Rugrats Collection

ViacomCBS Networks Americas Consumer Products and FILA launched a new Rugrats apparel and footwear collection in Mexico.

The FILA x Rugrats line features shoes and t-shirts inspired by the signature characters from the iconic animated series. Available in adult and kids sizes, the Rugrats collection will shown in select retail stores in Mexico City, Torreón, Guadalajara, and Puebla.

Ángela Cortez, vice president of Consumer Products for ViacomCBS Networks Latin America, stated, “The Rugrats are part of pop-culture and FILA has done an amazing job bringing back these iconic characters with fresh new designs. We are certain that Rugrats fans will love this collection, and that new generations will find the footwear and t-shirts just as appealing.”