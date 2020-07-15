Paramount Signs Deals With Elevation And ESC-Distribution

Paramount Home Entertainment inked separate agreements with Elevation and ESC-Distribution (ESCD).

Paramount’s deal with Elevation, a Lionsgate and StudioCanal company, encompasses the distribution of the studio’s physical home entertainment products as of January 2021. Elevation will oversee supply chain and sales for Paramount’s disc releases to retailers throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

Bob Buchi, president of Worldwide Home Entertainment at Paramount Pictures, said, “We are excited to join forces with the Elevation team. With Elevation’s established retail distribution footprint, Kevin’s vast industry experience and leadership, and our world-class content, we will be well-positioned in the market.”

Paramount Home Entertainment also scored a new deal with ESC-Distribution covering physical home entertainment production distribution. As part of the deal, ESCD will operate supply chain and sales of disc releases to retailers in France.