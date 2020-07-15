MADD Presents New Series At NATPE Virtual V-Front Event

MADD Entertainment held a special event yesterday as part of NATPE’s Virtual V-Front programming.

MaddNext, the first in a bi-annual series planned by MADD Entertainment using the NATPE Virtual V-Front platform, presented two popular Turkish drama series to the international market. The presentation featured executives from MADD Entertainment, FOX Turkey, and the production house Medyapim, as well as lead actors from The Teacher and Nehir. Executives in attendance included Fatih Aksoy, president of Medyapim; Mehmet Icagasioglu, deputy general manager at the Walt Disney Company Turkey Media; and Ates Ince, managing director at MADD Entertainment.

Both The Teacher and Nehir currently air on FOX TV in Turkey and are exclusively distributed by MADD Entertainment.

Last night’s event closed with the announcement of the new project, The Abandoned, which will air on FOX TV in October.