DISCOP Africa Names Korea As Virtual Guest Country For Online Market

DISCOP Africa organizers announced Korea as the online market’s first Virtual Guest Country.

Eight Korean companies will participate in DISCOP Africa under the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) banner. CH ENM, KBS Media, M2S, MBC Korea, SBS Contents Hub, Studio Moggozi, You Need Character, and Young Toys will showcase programs, adaptation rights, and projects in advanced stages of development.

DISCOP Africa will feature talks, interactive discussions, and exclusive presentations as part of the “Korean Week” programming. Market organizers have confirmed 50 global distributors and independent producers who are expected to participate in DISCOP’s virtual B2B networking event. DISCOP Africa will run for a total of 12 weeks, from August 3-October 23, 2020.

Dragon Park, general director at KOCCA, remarked, “KOCCA helps Korea’s creative industry access overseas business opportunities Africa is now a strategic growth market for Korea and DISCOP Africa is our gateway to the continent. We look forward to building long-lasting and two-way relationships with Africa’s dynamic entertainment and media sectors.”