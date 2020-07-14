Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia Entertainment

WarnerMedia Entertainment appointed Kristy Chan for the role of vice president, Publicity, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

In her new position, Chan will be responsible for a team of publicists and lead the publicity strategy for the linear networks’ programming, including Originals, acquisitions, scripted, and unscripted. Prior to joining the Turner Networks, she served as director of Original Series Publicity at Netflix.

Jori Arancio, EVP Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS, and truTV, commented, “Kristy is a great leader, creative thinker and excellent communications strategist. Her big, bold ideas align with the brand promises of TNT, TBS and truTV and it’s wonderful to have her overseeing the communications efforts for these critical networks.”