TeamTO And This Is Iris Team Up On ‘Mighty Mike’ Licensing In U.K.

Kids entertainment company TeamTO partnered with the licensing agency This Is Iris on the licensing strategy for Mighty Mike in the U.K.

The original TeamTO production will launch on CITV and Cartoon Network’s Boomerang channels in the U.K. The animated series centers on a refined pug who falls into funny twists and turns while defending his home from furry intruders. TeamTO oversees all licensing rights worldwide and television distribution in France, Germany, and China. CAKE handles distribution in all other territories.

Sarah Lawrence of This Is Iris remarked, “Mighty Mike is a show with great appeal, it’s packed with personality and stand out characters that engage the audience the minute the show starts. The characters’ incredible photorealism and the non-stop comedy make this show ideal for a great range of products. We are delighted to be working with TeamTO on this exciting property and look forward to updating our partners on Mighty Mike‘s potential and standout performance on CITV.”

Patricia de Wilde, VP of Marketing at TeamTO, added, “We are delighted to be working with the experienced and talented team at This Is Iris. With Sarah’s uniquely creative and quality-driven approach to licensing, and great platforms on ITV & Boomerang, Mighty Mike could not be in better hands.”