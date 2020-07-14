NBCU’s Peacock Service Launches Tomorrow

NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, will roll out starting tomorrow, showcasing a collection of live and on-demand programming from NBCUniversal and more.

The free tier version of the streaming service will offer more than 13,000 hours of content, and the premium tier will feature over 20,000 hours. Peacock will highlight premium content from NBC, SYFY, E!, Universal Kids, A&E, FOX, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, ViacomCBS, Lionsgate, and many others. The service will also premiere Peacock original series, including A.P. Bio, Departure, Five Bedrooms, and Hitmen. In addition, Peacock will stream live sporting events such as the U.S. Open Championship and the U.S. Open Women’s Championship.

Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock, stated, “This is a historic moment for our company as we proudly introduce Peacock to consumers nationwide – a groundbreaking vision that was brought to life by an incredible team of people from across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky. From current, classic and original movies and shows, to live news, sports, curated channels and trending content from around the world, Peacock is the only free, premium ad-supported streaming service that brings together everything consumers love about television and streaming-all in one place.”