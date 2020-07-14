HGTV Renews ‘Unsellable Houses’ And ‘100 Day Dream Home’

HGTV commissioned second seasons for both Unsellable Houses and 100 Day Dream Home.

Starring Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, Unsellable Houses follows the two sisters as they help struggling homeowners sell their homes. The second season of 13 episodes will premiere in early 2021. The new season of 100 Day Dream Home continues to feature Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt as they help their clients create custom homes in 100 days or less.

Jane Latman, president at HGTV, said, “Every day we keep the HGTV team focused on finding and cultivating expert personalities so that we can create shows that have a fresh twist. Unsellable Houses and 100 Day Dream Home attracted a significant number of viewers after just one season and that is a big win for the HGTV pipeline.”