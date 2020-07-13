SPI/FilmBox Signs Distribution Deal With Net1

SPI/FilmBox scored a channel distribution deal with Bulgarian telecom operator Net1.

As part of the latest deal, 10 channels from SPI’s portfolio will be accessible to Net1 subscribers. The channel bundle includes FilmBox Extra, FilmBox, FilmBox Plus, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon, FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FashionBox, and 360 TuneBox.

Murat Muratoğlu, head of Distribution at SPI International, said, “We are very excited to announce the start of our partnership with Net1. Our ten versatile channels will provide Net1 subscribers with a vast amount of content to choose from depending on their interests.”

Peter Rizov, Net1 executive, added, “To enable all our existing and new subscribers to enjoy this experience, they received from us the entire package of 10 channels as a gift for a promotional period of time. I hope that our cooperation with SPI will continue in the direction of content enrichment, so that we can satisfy all tastes.”