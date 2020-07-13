Netflix Picks Up Darren Star’s ‘Emily In Paris’

Netflix will release Darren Star’s new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris, in the fall.

Coming from Darren Star Productions, Jax Media, and MTV Studios, the series follows Emily, a twenty-something who lands her dream job in Paris. While adapting to her new job, she navigates winning over her work colleagues, new friends, and new romances. Lily Collins stars and serves as a producer. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Star. Before its move to Netflix, Emily In Paris was slated to debut on the Paramount Network.

Star commented, “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”