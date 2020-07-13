HBO Max To Premiere ‘Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness’ In August

HBO Max will premiere the CNN original series Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness on August 27, 2020.

Produced by Whalerock Industries, the four-part comedy docu-series centers on Patel as he journeys in search of answers to life’s universal questions. Along the way, Patel is joined by friends and family members. He travels around the world, including stops in Mexico, Japan, Korea, and Denmark. Patel previously co-directed and starred in Meet the Patels. He also appeared in Transformers and Master of None, among other titles. The series’ executive producers include Patel, Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Geoffrey Sharp, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Lizzie Fox.

Fox, senior vice president of Non-fiction Programming at HBO Max, remarked, “We believe Ravi’s funny interactions and lessons learned throughout his travels will resonate with viewers, showing that we are truly all connected and have more in common than we think.”