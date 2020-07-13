Disney+ To Stream New ‘Star Wars’ Animated Series In 2021

Disney+ announced a new original series from Lucasfilm, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The animated series revolves around the clones known as the Bad Batch, who were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Members of the elite group have special skills that will help them as they embark on mercenary missions in a rapidly changing galaxy. Executive producers include Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett. Star Wars: The Bad Batch will premiere on Disney+ in 2021.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, commented, “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”