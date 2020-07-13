ATV’s ‘The Ottoman’ Virtual Meeting Garners 73,000 Viewers

ATV organized a virtual discussion featuring talent from the hit series The Ottoman.

During the live stream, Burak Özcivit and Özge Törer responded to questions raised by buyers from around the world. More than 73,000 users viewed the 50-minute video on YouTube. Carolina Acosta-Alzuru, from the University of Georgia in the U.S., moderated the conversation. The lead actor Burak Özcivit commented that Turkish series perform well around the world because the storytelling continues to resonate with audiences.

The Ottoman originally broadcasted in Turkey, and it is also airing in Albania and Afghanistan. The drama series continues to draw attention from other territories, with new deals to be announced in the future.