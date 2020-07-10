Urban Myth’s ‘War of the Worlds’ Returns for Season Two

Following the international success of season one, Canal+ and Fox drama series War of the Worlds, written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman, will return for a second season. Set in France and the U.K., the modern-day retelling has been a global success, having been sold to more than 60 territories throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. War of the Worlds is produced by Studiocanal-backed Urban Myth Films, in partnership with Canal+ and Fox, and will continue to broadcast in the U.S. on EPIX.