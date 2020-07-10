NATPE Budapest Int’l Expands to Four Days and Shifts to NATPE Virtual Platform

NATPE, the global business association for content producers, distributors, streamers, and buyers, will utilize every aspect of the recently announced NATPE Virtual platform for NATPE Budapest International. The marketplace and conference will also expand to four days and will now run August 24-27. For this year, NATPE Budapest International will not have a physical footprint at the Intercontinental Hotel in Budapest, Hungary due to ongoing issues surrounding the global pandemic. In addition, the format competition, “Pitch & Play Live,” will be returning to NATPE Budapest International for a fifth straight year as part of the virtual production.