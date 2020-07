‘Lucky Break’ Premieres in Poland

Over the last few months, SIC has inked a number of deals worldwide and continues its journey to present its fiction around the world. After its debut in Russia and record-breaking performance in Portugal, Lucky Break arrives in Poland, airing daily on public TV station TVP1. The series, which premiered in Portugal in May 2019, tells the inspirational story of a humble woman who wins the lottery, and her dream of finding her long-lost son.