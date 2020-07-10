Couture and Faier Launch Epic Storyworlds

Children’s entertainment executives Steve Couture and Ken Faier have teamed up to launch Epic Storyworlds, an independent kids content creation company headquartered in Quebec. It is a sister company to Faier’s Epic Story Media. As co-founders, Couture and Faier bring decades of cumulative experience in children’s media spanning animation, video game development, and innovation in kids’ entertainment franchises. Epic Storyworlds will serve both Québécois and global audiences with IP across television, digital, gaming, and consumer products, focusing on 360-degree franchise creation. The company has secured its first commission from Radio Canada for its original animated comedy-action series Dex and the Humanimals, which will air on its on-demand platform TOU.TV.