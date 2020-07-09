Pluto TV Launches on Virgin Media

Pluto TV is bringing its unique offering of more than 100 live linear channels and extensive on-demand library through its dedicated app to Virgin Media. Starting today, Virgin Media TV customers will be able to enjoy thematically curated premium channels such as Pluto TV Movies and Nosey with full episodes of The Steve Wilkos Show, The Maury Show, and The Jerry Springer Show at no extra cost. The streaming platform is also home to binge-worthy single series channels like FBI Files and Unsolved Mysteries, and a variety of branded channels curated from the libraries of more than a hundred content partners, including parent company ViacomCBS. Maria Kyriacou, president, ViacomCBS Networks UK, said: “At Pluto TV, we strive to create a new digital TV experience for audiences with an ever-expanding universe of original channels and on-demand programming. Being present on a high-quality platform such as Virgin Media helps us target new viewers and brings us closer to our goal.”