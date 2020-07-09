Martha Stewart Shares Fave Home Projects in New HGTV Series

Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart will soon bring her home and garden talents to HGTV in the net’s newest series, Martha Knows Best. The series, which is set to premiere on Friday, July 31, will follow Stewart as she completes a variety of outdoor projects at her Bedford, New York farm. Throughout the series, her superfans, as well as a few famous friends, including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin, and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects.