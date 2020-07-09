Javicia Leslie Named New ‘Batwoman’

Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Berlanti Productions announced that Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new Batwoman. Leslie, the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action TV or film production, will make her debut in the iconic cape and cowl when Batwoman returns to The CW for its second season in January 2021. Prior to joining Batwoman, Leslie starred for two seasons on the CBS/Warner Bros. Television drama God Friended Me and the BET drama The Family Business.