Cyber Group Studios Joins Forces With Int’l Emmy Awards

On July 7, Cyber Group Studios, a French independent company that develops, produces, and distributes its own and third-party audio-visual productions and brands, hosted an online edition of the semi-final round of judging for the International Emmy Awards in the Animation category. The online judging was hosted by Pierre Sissmann, chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios under the supervision of Nathaniel Brendel, Emmy Judging Director. The series with the highest score will proceed to the final round of judging and the winner will be announced at the International Emmy Kids Awards later this fall.