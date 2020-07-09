Beyond Int’l Expands Production Business to the U.K.

Australian content business Beyond International Ltd. (BYI) has expanded its international production capabilities to the U.K. by acquiring Seven Studios U.K. (SSUK) from Seven West Media Ltd. (SWM). The acquisition was facilitated through Beyond Entertainment Ltd. (BEL), BYI’s wholly-owned Irish subsidiary. BEL has also acquired the remaining 50.98 percent of the share capital of 7Beyond Media Rights Limited that it did not previously own from Seven Network (Operations) Limited (Seven), giving BEL 100 percent ownership of 7Beyond. Both businesses will eventually be re-branded as Beyond Productions and will report into John Luscombe, Beyond Productions’ GM and EVP.