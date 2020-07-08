SynProNize Launches, Names Venkataraman as Board Advisor

SynProNize co-founders Nitin Michael and Hasnaa Descuns have announced the launch of their new content and distribution agency, which will partner with top digital platforms and linear broadcasters in APAC, Africa, and the Middle East, to both produce new content and deliver premium drama and lifestyle programming. The Dubai-based SynProNize begins its operations with a healthy slate of new premium content from South Asia and the Middle East and its partnerships with producers in this region will see its catalog soon expand to 1000-plus hours of lifestyle and drama content. The company also announced that former senior executive from Disney APAC, Raju Venkataraman, will join the company as a board advisor.