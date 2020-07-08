Russian Animated Series to Be Shown in MENA

Russian animated series Be-be-bears and Leo&Tig, produced by Parovoz animation studio for VGTRK and Digital Television Russia, will be available for audiences in MENA countries in November 2020. Digital Television Russia, in cooperation with Nucleus Media Rights, has signed the contract, distributing rights for Leo&Tig’s first season, as well as two seasons of Be-be-bears to kids and family channel Spacetoon International. The partnership goes beyond broadcasting on Spacetoon TV and its SVOD Spacetoon Go. It also includes support for running a licensing campaign, promo events, promoting brand names, and creating brand awareness in MENA.