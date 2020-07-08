Nippon TV’s Hit Smart Phone Game Expands to More Territories

Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), a Japanese multi-platform entertainment company, has expanded the territories of its hit smart phone game arising from the popular animated IP Hunter x Hunter. The game was developed by Lantu Games and had been released in China on Tencent Platform to overwhelming success in December 2019. Answering to the many requests for its release from fans in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, the game was officially published today by MoreFun Game in the regions. With over 800,000 pre-registered players to date, the game is already attracting lots of attention.