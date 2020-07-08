Media Ranch Announces HorsePower News

Sophie Ferron (pictured), president and executive producer of Montreal-based Media Ranch, an award-winning format production and distribution company, announced major news about HorsePower, its French-Canadian format incubator initiative, with partner Quebecor Content. Writer, drama teacher, and media coordinator Isabelle Laperrière was named this month as the winner of the second edition, Horsepower 2.0. Also announced was a multi-year co-venture between Media Ranch’s Horsepower and South Korea’s FormatEast, an SBS Korea initiative, which is a first-look between the two incubators who will split IP and co-develop and co-distribute. HorsePower 1.0 winning format Family Tripped, created by An Tran, will be the first project of the exchange.