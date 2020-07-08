eOne Strikes Multi-Series Deal With Olympusat

Independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) has secured a multi-year licensing partnership with independent media corporation Olympusat to air more than 200 hours of its content on the newly launched AVOD service Free TV in LatAm. The deal spans eOne’s expansive catalogue, including Bitten (seasons 1-3), Haven (seasons 1-5), Turn: Washington’s Spies (seasons 1-4), Rogue (seasons 1-4), Saving Hope (seasons 1-5), Matador (season 1), The Enfield Haunting (three-part series), Ice (seasons 1-2), and Klondike (three-part series).