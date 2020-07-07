TD Salsa in Toronto Fest Goes Virtual on TLN TV

The Canadian Salsa Festivals Project (CSFP) and TLN TV have once again teamed up with TD Group to present the first-ever virtual TD Salsa in Toronto TV and digital event experience. This year’s festival will be broadcast across Canada on TLN TV and streamed worldwide on tln.ca on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19. The virtual salsa party will be hosted by TLN TV personality Camila Gonzalez and Ivan Wanis-Ruiz, who is no stranger to the TD Salsa in Toronto festivities. The lineup will feature musical performances with some of Canada’s best Latino artists, salsa class instruction, Latin arts exhibits, and non-stop dancing.