River Media Partners Debut New Sports Media Agency

Former senior IMG executives Ben Nicholas and Nick Chesworth have joined forces with outgoing Premiership Rugby Commercial Director Dominic Hayes to form River Media Partners. The new independent sports agency will work with federations, rights owners, media platforms, investors, and brands to create and distribute sports content opportunities on a global basis. The first major project is the creation and operation of the upcoming UK Pro Series tennis events at St. George’s Hill in Weybridge, which will run for six weeks in July and August. In other news, River Media has also inked a deal with the RFU to manage the media rights of both the Greene King Championship and Women’s Premier 15s club tournaments. They are also working with Rugby Europe on the development of its club and international competition structure.