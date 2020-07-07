Mediawan and Anonymous Content Join Forces for ‘Civilizations’

Paiva Studio, a Mediawan production label, and Mediawan Rights have acquired the adaptation rights to French author Laurent Binet’s best-selling novel Civilizations, and are partnering with Anonymous Content to produce the series. The series will be shot in South America and Europe in several languages, and tells the over-the-top yet entirely plausible story of what would’ve happened if Christopher Columbus had never discovered America and the Incas were the ones to come to Europe. Translation rights for Civilizations have already been acquired for 16 languages, including Czech, Dutch, English, German, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.