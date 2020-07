CAKE Inks Deal with Disney for La Cabane’s ‘Mush-Mush’

Kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has struck a deal with The Walt Disney Company Germany for Mush-Mush & the Mushables, produced by France’s La Cabane and Belgium’s Thuristar in co-production with CAKE. The CGI comedy-adventure series, which follows the Mushable community as they put the fun back into fungi, will launch on Disney Channel in Germany in autumn 2021.