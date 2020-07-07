Animation Masters Summit To Be Held Virtually

Animation Masters Summit, an event held each year in the city of Trivandrum in the South Indian state of Kerala, and is organized by Toonz Media Group, will hold its event virtually this year. Animation Masters Summit 2020 – Digital edition is a five-day event that will be held over Zoom from July 20-24. The theme for the event is “Connecting Minds: Unraveling New Possibilities.” Confirmed speakers include feature editor Fabienne Rawley (pictured) of Zootopia fame, veteran Indian cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, Bollywood composer Shantanu Moitra, and Quentin Staes-Polet, gaming expert and General Manager India and SEA, Epic Games.