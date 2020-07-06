TRT World Forum Launches ‘Digital Debates’

TRT World Forum, a gathering that brings world leaders together in Istanbul, Turkey, has announced “Digital Debates,” a series of online events. The first one will take place on July 7 and will cover the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre. Future “Digital Debates” will address topics including political, economic, and social issues that concern many corners of the world, such as far-right terrorism, the rise of populism and nationalism, the future of the Middle East, trade wars, and the future of the European Union. COVID-19 is also among the discussion topics.