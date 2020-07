MADD and NATPE Virtual Unite for New Online Event

MADD Entertainment has joined forced with NATPE Virtual to stage a biannual online event, where broadcasters, journalists, and other media professionals around the world can get ahead of the curve on Turkish drama. The new event, which is called MaddNext, is part of NATPE V-Fronts, a new program from NATPE Virtual. The first one will focus on Medyapim series The Teacher and Nehir, and will take place on July 14.