Global Agency Picks Up Rights to ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’

Turkey’s Global Agency has signed a distribution deal with STXtv for Netflix original series Rise of Empires: Ottoman. As a result of this agreement, the docudrama will be sold exclusively by Global Agency in Latin America. The six-episode series, produced by Karga Seven Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, uses a blend of scripted and documentary elements to chronicle the rise of Ottoman ruler Mehmed II, aka Mehmed the Conqueror.