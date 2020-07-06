Banijay Reveals New Identity After Endemol Shine Group Acquisition

After acquiring Endemol Shine Group, Banijay, a content production and distribution company, has unveiled a new and contemporary brand identity in line with its recently elevated portfolio. The new group and its operations will be entitled “Banijay,” and is rolling out new logos, a fresh color palette, and an overhauled website reflecting its scaled-up offering. “The acquisition of Endemol Shine Group marks a major gear shift for our business and that had to be represented in our branding,” said Marco Bassetti, Chief Executive Officer of Banijay. “We now have unrivaled global reach, an abundance of high-quality, multi-genre titles, and some of the best creative entrepreneurs in the world.” The business now has a global footprint that spans 22 territories, 120-plus production companies, and a catalogue comprising over 88,000 hours.