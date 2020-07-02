Rainmaker Secures International Rights for Emmy Awards

Rainmaker Content, the recently launched international distributor specializing in drama, factual and special event programming, today announced they have secured worldwide distribution rights for the 72nd Primetime Emmy® Awards, excluding USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The Primetime Emmy® Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on September 20. The company also confirmed that Vicky Ryan, one of the founders of the company and previously svp of Commercial Affairs with Content Media, has been named COO. Ryan commented “It is a tremendous privilege to represent the Television Academy with the international distribution of this spectacular event.” Ryan joins Graham Begg and Greg Phillips as a director of Rainmaker Content.