Promax Discusses the Industry’s Most Pressing Topics

Los Angeles-based Promax will hold its Virtual Experience on July 7-9, offering new opportunities for the entertainment marketing community to connect. The program features keynote conversations with CNN’s Don Lemon and NET’s Jeanine Liburd, plus panel discussions with Hulu’s Barrie Gruner, Showtime’s Puja Vohra, and Nickelodeon’s Jenny Wall, among others.