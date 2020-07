Multicom Presents “Beyond the Mask” for this 4th of July

Multicom Entertainment is presenting feature Beyond the Mask through TheArchive channel. The 4K action-packed adventure romance is set in 1776 during the turmoil of the Revolutionary war. Based on true events, the film follows adventures and battles leading up to the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence. Andrew Cheney, Kara Kilmer, Alan Madlane, and John Rhys-Davies star.