MIPCOM, MIP Junior and CANNESSERIES Confirm Live Events

REED Midem confirmed that MIPCOM (October 12-15) and MIP Junior (October 10-12) will take place as both a physical gathering and a hyprid digital event in Cannes this October. In addition, the new MIPCOM Global Upfronts will feature multiple days of showcases and screenings covering the best new offerings from Hollywood, the Euro majors, and international selections.The MIPJunior digital library will go online starting two-weeks prior to the market and will stay online for nine months. CANNESSERIES also announced that their third edition will take off on October 9 with a simultaneous physical and digital edition alongside MIPCOM. U.S. producer Gale Anne Hurd is reconfirmed as the official competition jury president.