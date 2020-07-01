Ladima Foundation Selects 10 Short Films for Competition

The Ladima Foundation, in partnership with DW Akademie, announced the ten selected films in the African Women in the Time of Covid-19 Short Film Competition. These films will premiere via a live stream on July 10 and then be available for viewing on various platforms from July 11. The short film competition invited African women to share their stories about the personal, economic, and social impact of Covid-19 in Africa. Selected titles include: Being by Malak El Araby (Egypt), Blunder by Fezeka Tholakele (South Africa), and Moyo by Hellen Samina Ochleng (Kenya). The films will also be broadcast on the True African channel on Premium.Free, a free bouquet of channels available across the African continent.