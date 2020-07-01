Barcroft Studios Launches “truly”

Factual production company Barcroft Studios announced the launch of truly, a new, scheduled OTT television channel. truly features over 100 hours of true stories, with a mission to celebrate difference, maintain a sense of wonder and confront the extreme. The channel will debut on Pluto TV in the U.K., Austria, Switzerland and Germany in early July. To coincide with the launch, Barcroft Studios will also commission a new show strand, truly Docs, dedicated to producing original revelatory topical documentaries,