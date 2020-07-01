A+E Global Content Sales Releases Summer Catalog

A+E Networks Group’s Steve MacDonald, president of Global Content Licensing and International, presented the Global Content Sales summer catalog, featuring 380 new hours of programming across multiple genres, speaking to the company’s continued success remaining open for business during a period of great uncertainty across the industry. Among the new offerings are high-profile projects Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, and Desert One, a documentary on the secret mission to free hostages in the 1979 Iranian revolution. Also new to the catalog are spin-off Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges, and transaction series Extreme Unboxing, a modern evolution on Storage Wars.